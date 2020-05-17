Oman Air operates London-Muscat flight tomorrow

Muscat: Oman Air will operate a special flight from London Heathrow to Muscat on Monday, May 18.

“The flight to Muscat is open to Omani Nationals only. Those who wish to travel on this flight should contact Oman Air’s sales office at uk.res@omanair.com,” the airline said.

The government said on Thursday that while authorities are working on a plan to resume air services, limited flights will be operated to bring Omani citizens home.

Following the directives of Heathrow Airport Limited, Oman Air will operate from Terminal 2 with immediate effect until further notice, the airline said.

“Social distancing regulations apply and wearing of face mask is mandatory at Heathrow Airport. Only passengers will be allowed to enter the building. We recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before departure,” the airline said.

Earlier, the embassies of the United Kingdom and German too had urged their nationals to take advantage of the special Oman Air flight on May 18.

“If you are a British national who wishes to take advantage of this flight, take action by May 13, “ the UK Embassy in Oman said last week.

“Contact: tawfeeq.ali@omanair.com +968 9595 1000 (between 9 am to 2 pm daily) The cut-off date to register interest with Oman Air is 13 May. If there is not sufficient interest, Oman Air will not operate the flight,” the German Embassy in Oman said.

Over the last two days, the budget airline, SalamAir has been operating flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Bahrain to bring Omani citizens home.