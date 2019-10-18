Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4464 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

‘Locusts on my car’

Liju Cherian Comments Off on ‘Locusts on my car’

Over 170,000 fruit seedlings grown

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 170,000 fruit seedlings grown

Value of traded real estate contracts reaches over RO173m till September

Oman Observer Comments Off on Value of traded real estate contracts reaches over RO173m till September