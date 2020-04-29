Oman Air operates cargo-only flights in April

Oman Air continues to operate cargo customers with eight chartered cargo-only round-trip flights in April.

The airline has flown a total of five round-trip flights to the Indian cities of Mumbai and Kochi to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to Oman, along with three round-trip flights to Guangzhou in China to collect medical supplies for the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Health and commercial customers.

The flights, using passenger planes’ cargo capacity, have delivered over 190,000 kg

of food and supplies.

Oman Air is prepared to other operate cargo-only flights if they are required, along with any flights that might be needed to bring citizens to Oman.