Oman Air operates cargo-only flights for MOH

Muscat: Oman Air will operate a series of flights to China for the Ministry of Health, to bring medical supplies and other necessities to support the Sultanate’s needs.

These flights will be operated exclusively for cargo, without passengers, using 100 percent of the belly capacity on Oman Air passenger aircraft offering 20 to 25 tons for cargo.

The first flight is scheduled for April 3; it will be followed by additional flights during the month, depending on requirements.

These flights will be operated between Muscat and Shenzhen; each aircraft can carry 11 lower deck pallet positions with cargo.

An Oman Air official said, “As Oman’s national carrier, we have an important role to play in keeping medical supplies and essential goods moving into Oman during this unprecedented time. We are proud to do our part in transporting the goods and supporting this initiative and the Ministry’s efforts”.

 

 

