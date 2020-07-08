Oman Air operates 69 chartered cargo-only flights

Oman Air continues to serve the nation and its customers with 69 chartered cargo-only flights from April to June, including the highest-ever cargo load the airline has carried.

Oman Air has delivered cargo from 9 cities in India, Pakistan, China, Iran, Malaysia and UAE, for the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Travel and Tourism, and several commercial customers.

Twenty-seven flights were operated in coordination with Ministry of Health, using wide-body aircraft, with a total freighted volume of over 386,000 kgs. Another 42 cargo flights contributed to the transportation of over 1 million kg of food, commodities and medical equipment to the Sultanate, in coordination with several governmental and private-sector clients. Three of the flights, from Shenzhen, China, to Salalah, delivered medical supplies for the United Nations’ effort to help people in Yemen.

One flight, an Airbus A330 from Bangalore, India, to Muscat, delivered 49,593 kgs of fruit, vegetables and other perishable food to the Sultanate, which is the heaviest cargo delivery Oman Air has transported in one flight.

In the course of operating 25 flights to repatriate passengers to and from the Sultanate, Oman Air has also brought over 248,000 kg of food and supplies to Muscat using the planes’ cargo capacity.

Oman Air’s international cargo network, in coordination with accredited freight forwarders and using the latest cargo applications, provided shipments to a number of European cities through passenger flights to London, Frankfurt, and Paris.

Throughout all these flight operations, the airline has paid close, careful attention to safety requirements for all passengers, crew, support staff, and the cargo it has delivered.

Oman Air maintains constant communication with airline manufacturers and safety experts to ensure that it meets or exceeds the world’s highest standards. To ensure that passengers, crew and staff are protected, the airline has instituted an expansive range of health and safety requirements related to personal protective equipment, cleaning, distancing, personal hygiene and cargo-related hygiene.

While scheduled flights are not authorized, Oman Air will continue to serve the Sultanate by operating flights as needed for passengers or delivering cargo for official and commercial customers.