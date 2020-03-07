Oman Air offer announces ‘change fee’ waivers

Muscat: In recognition of growing concerns about air travel during this time of global uncertainty, Oman Air has introduced its new flight-booking policy, which is designed to address our guests’ needs or desires to change their travel plans. Starting March 6, 2020, Oman Air has removed change fees for all tickets purchased from now through till May 31, 2020. The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types and all destinations – for travel through October 31, 2020.

Oman Air’s new zero-fee booking change policy is designed to offer consumers peace of mind. It offers greater flexibility because they can now make their flight reservations without the worry of facing penalties should their travel plans change because of personal concerns or travel restrictions imposed by government agencies.

Paul Starrs, Oman Air Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We want to assure our guests that we understand the challenges everyone is facing because of the actions that governments around the world are taking. Our promise to our valued guests is quite simply this: Go ahead, make your flight bookings with us and there will be zero booking-change fees should you need to alter your travel plans. We are committed to providing world-class service to all our guests and we want everyone to know that they can book with confidence”.

Oman Air is committed to providing timely and updated travel information on actions taken by governments around the world to curb the spread of this outbreak. The airline is in constant contact with government agencies and global health organizations to ensure updated travel advisories are published on a daily basis on its website as they become available.

In addition, Oman Air is working closely with its nation’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure we follow, and in many cases exceed, the standards on health precautions related to coronavirus. Our aircraft cleaning teams are trained to meet Oman Air’s high hygiene standards. We aim to provide our guests with a safe and comfortable experience at all times.