Oman Air names new chief operating officer

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, today announced that Captain Nasser Al Salmi has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer at the airline. An accomplished leader and fixture in the region’s aviation sector, Captain Al Salmi brings more than three decades of hands-on industry know-how and C-suite expertise to Oman Air, including pivotal operational expertise from his most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Air.

“The appointment of Captain Al Salmi as Chief Operating Officer at Oman Air comes at an unprecedented time in our airline’s history,” remarked Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air. “As we turn our focus towards a healthy, gradual recovery of our sector, it is imperative for us as an airline to strengthen our capabilities across the entire airline ecosystem. With his exceptional blend of flying experience and proven senior leadership capabilities, Captain al Salmi was the obvious choice for the role of COO and his extensive industry background will help Oman Air reach new heights of success in the post-pandemic world.”

“I am delighted to be joining an organization with such a rich heritage as Oman Air,” said Captain Al Salmi. “It’s both a challenging and exciting time for aviation and my aim is to build on the strong foundations already in place at Oman Air to develop a strategic way forward in the months and years ahead under the guidance of CEO Abdulaziz al Raisi. I’ve been immersed in aviation my entire life and the opportunity to work alongside the many talented individuals at Oman Air is the pinnacle of my career.”

With airlines around the world still navigating the impacts of COVID-19 and faced with ongoing declines in demand for international travel, Oman Air has moved quickly to align its operating model to meet the new reality of border closures, travel restrictions, and fewer passengers. The appointment of Captain Al Salmi highlights Oman Air’s commitment to the future of aviation in the Sultanate through deep industry expertise that fuels forward-looking strategies for sustainable growth. As incoming COO, he will report directly to CEO Abdulaziz al Raisi and will be tasked, among other duties, with improving efficiencies across several operational areas including flight operations, maintenance and engineering, inflight services, airport operations, as well as Oman Air’s Operations Control Centre.