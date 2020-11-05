Oman Air named Middle East’s Leading Airline for 2020

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has received internationally acclaimed recognition in the 2020 World Travel Awards Middle East programme.

The airline has been named The “Middle East’s Leading Airline” Business Class and “Middle East’s Leading Airline” Economy Class. The Airline’s in-flight magazine, Wings of Oman, also earned the title, “Middle East’s Leading Inflight Magazine”.

Voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the honour recognises the commitment to excellence each winner has demonstrated.

Abdulaziz Saud al Raeesi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman Air said, “We are extremely delighted and honoured to earn these awards. Winning 3 categories of the prestigious World Travel Awards is a remarkable achievement for Oman Air, especially when we were pitted against some of the world’s largest airlines.”

Oman Air has been awarded the “Middle East’s Leading Airline: Business Class” title every year since 2016, as well as in 2014; and the “Middle East’s Leading Airline: Economy Class” title for 6 years running – from 2014 to 2020. –ONA