Oman Air marks anniversary

Muscat, Mar 21 – Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, on Sunday celebrated the 28th anniversary of its first-ever flight, which took place between Muscat and Salalah in March 1993.

The inaugural flight, operated by Boeing 737-300, saw the beginning of the airline’s regional footprint in Oman and launched four months ahead of its first international flight to Dubai in July the same year.

Oman Air, which is recognised as a major global airline connecting cities across the world to Oman, Air has played a major role in making Muscat a leading traffic hub in the Middle East and supporting commercial, industrial and tourism activities.

The Oman Air fleet consists of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft with attractive, award-winning interiors.

Oman Air is certified as a Five Star Airline for the quality of its onboard product and staff service.

Most recently, Oman Air earned a Five Star rating in the Major Airline category from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a globally recognised organisation. This award was given to less than 10 per cent of the world’s airlines.

“Oman Air has come a long way since our beginnings as a regional carrier,” remarked Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air.

“From connecting local communities here at home, we’ve since expanded our reach to connect Oman to the rest of the world, uniting families and loved ones for 28 years. It’s a milestone that we’re proud to celebrate, and we look forward to continuing our remarkable journey in the years ahead.”

“Oman Air strives continuously to maintain the highest standards of performance in all aspects of its operations. Its fleet comprises ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft renowned for their aesthetically designed interiors, with innovative in-flight service equipment delivering exceptional onboard safety and performance. Ongoing investment in the latest technologies, planning, and product innovation has helped propel Oman Air to the forefront of modern aviation.”

Prior to Covid-19 related travel restrictions, Oman Air operated a network of 50 destinations in 27 countries from its primary hub at Muscat International Airport, with a fleet of 53 including the Boeing Dreamliner and 737 Max types.