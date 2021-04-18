Oman Air launches Iftar service and meal boxes

Oman Air has reintroduced its signature Iftar service & meal boxes on select flights to facilitate guests’ dietary needs during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

This year’s Iftar boxes contain slices of fresh seasonal fruits and fruit bites, an assortment of finger sandwiches, dates, and traditional maamoul, vegetables, hummus, mixed nuts, and traditional laban drink, and offer a convenient and healthy way for Muslim guests to break their fast.

Ramadan is an important month of religious observation during which Oman Air is committed to showcasing its Middle Eastern hospitality to all guests. Muslim guests will be able to enjoy Ramadan-themed feature programs that will run alongside the airline’s renowned in-flight entertainment. Full dining options will still be available for all non-Muslim guests during Ramadan. However, with health and safety an ongoing priority, all food, and beverages continue to be served in the form of bento-style boxes to reduce contact between guests and crew during meal service.

Eng. Hashim Al-Breiki, acting vice-president guest experience & branding, said, ’Oman is recognized around the world for its openness and authentic hospitality, and this is especially true during the month of Ramadan. Our Oman Air signature Ramadan service with nutritious Iftar meal boxes and select Ramadan-themed in-flight programming is a gesture of consideration at this special time of year. As an airline, we remain committed to catering to the needs of all our guests and I personally extend my best wishes for health and happiness to all those observing Ramadan around the world—Ramadan Mubarak.”