Oman Air launches app for cargo customers

Muscat: Oman Air Cargo successfully launched the mobile App to all Oman Air Cargo customers including Shippers and Freight Forwarders. This is in collaboration with QuantumID Technologies, which is Oman Air’s cargo system solution provider for ‘SmartKargo’ platform. The mobile App was officially launched in the pilot station Oman (home market) back in January 2019 at the annual event of Oman Air Cargo held in Muscat to felicitate and reward the best performing Cargo clients and agents in Oman. The Mobile app will be released for rest of the markets across the world in stages this year.

This Mobile App, available to download on both Apple and Android App stores, is the first step on Oman Air Cargo’s journey to 100% digitally transform their business and builds on the successful deployment of SmartKargo cloud-based Cargo Management solution that was launched back in September 2017.

This Mobile App opens a whole new Sales and Distribution channel for Oman Air Cargo business. At the same time, it empowers Shippers and Clients by providing them with self-service and mobile capabilities (access any-time, from anywhere) for their most-used requirements to interface real-time with Oman Air Cargo, including quote, flight schedules, and capacity queries, to real-time bookings and tracking notifications.

Some of the additional benefits that come with the use of this mobile App are the improved accuracy of the shipment information and facilitation of shipment readiness when it reaches the airline warehouse, ability to book shipments on the go, provision of easy-to-access “Guest” mode that allows non-registered customers to check schedule, track shipment & get a quote, enhanced security with touch ID access as well as real-time synchronisation and availability of all information and bookings done through the App on SmartKargo main ERP solution and also on the cloud instantly.

Paul Starrs, Chief Commercial Officer, Oman Air, said – “We are happy to announce the successful launch of our Cargo Application that provides easy access and excellent functionalities for our clients and freighters. We are committed to continuing leveraging the latest technologies and innovations to digitally enhance our business and provide best possible solutions for our clients. We have ambitious plans to grow our Cargo business and remain competitive and our collaboration with ‘SmartKargo’ allows us to do so with state-of-the-art technology that is fast to deploy and easy-to-use”.

Mohammed Al Musafir, SVP – Commercial Cargo, Oman Air, added – “Oman Air Cargo App has been very well received by our clients and shippers. We are thrilled to bring to market this mobile App that allows our clients to access our schedules, capacity, get a quote and execute real bookings, in addition to offering various other useful unique features. There are many Cargo Mobile Apps out in the market but while they provide information, they do not allow bookings. SmartKargo technology is the first platform to provide this enhanced Customer Experience. Additionally, the SmartKargo platform is 100% cloud-base, operating on the scalable and robust Microsoft Azure infrastructure platform”.