Oman Air increases frequencies to major destinations

Oman Air is adding flights connecting Muscat with 25 cities including Doha, Dubai, and London. Flights are added starting in early January 2021.

Flights connecting Muscat and Doha will also increase from 2 to 4 per week.

Flights connecting Muscat and Dubai will increase from 3 to 5 flights per week.

Flights connecting Muscat and London will increase from 2 to 3 flights per week.

Additionally, flights will be added to and from Muscat to Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore and Chennai.

Oman Air will continue to maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Guests traveling outside Oman should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter their destination country.