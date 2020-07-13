Oman Air in pact with with BankDhofar for payment solution

BankDhofar joined hands with Oman Air to launch an E-commerce Payment Gateway platform. The initiative will enable Oman Air customers to process their air tickets booking online, using their debit cards and receive instant responses of the payment transactions.

Suleiman al Ghannami, Oman Air chief financial officer, said: “Oman Air is delighted to partner with BankDhofar and its E-commerce Payment Gateway platform to offer customers a convenient way to purchase their flight tickets online and on our mobile app. This partnership proves our commitment to improving our customer experience with the introduction of convenient payment options. Oman Air works hard and does its best to satisfy its valued guests.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer at BankDhofar: “BankDhofar is committed to providing quality products and services that fit in seamlessly to customers needs and adapt to the increasingly changing technological trends. With this solution offered to Oman Air, BankDhofar aims to reaffirm its position as a leading bank in the Sultanate in providing secured payment solutions.”