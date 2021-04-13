Oman Air Holidays receives WTTC’s Safe Travels Stamp

MUSCAT: Oman Air Holidays, the holidays’ division of Oman Air, has received the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). The Safe Travels Stamp is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp for Travel & Tourism and was developed specifically to address Covid-19 and similar outbreaks.

Created with the aim to help travellers identify destinations around the world which have adopted global standardised protocols for health and safety, the Safe Travels stamp is fast becoming the leading self-assessment certification for governments, tourism bodies, hospitality, MICE and aviation companies as they endeavour to achieve a safe restart for post-pandemic travel.

Mundher al Shaikhani, Senior Manager at Oman Air Holidays, explained that the Safe Travels Stamp confirms implementation and compliance with standardised health and safety protocols with the aim to restart travel and tourism in a safe and coordinated manner. “Oman Air Holidays recognises that the safety of employees, stakeholders and the travelling public is of paramount importance for rebuilding confidence across aviation and tourism. The Safe Travels stamp offers the reassurance that Oman Air Holidays has taken all necessary measures—and will continue to do so — to deliver a safe travel experience across our many products and services.”

Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of World Travel & Tourism Council, added that Oman is an incredibly important country in the Middle East for both business and leisure travellers that becomes more popular each year. “We are pleased to see Oman Air Holidays implementing a number of enhanced health and safety measures, in line with our global protocols, to ensure safe travel, and we are delighted to recognise their efforts through the WTTC Safe Travels stamp. In studying past crises, we have learned that global standard protocols and consistency offer confidence to the traveller, and our Safe Travels stamp is designed to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide. We hope that through the use and display of our Safe Travels stamp, Oman will begin to move towards a swift recovery of the sector and return even more resilient.”

The Safe Travels stamp adds to Oman Air’s exceptional commitment to guest safety. In March this year, Skytrax certified the airline with its 5-Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating and its 5-Star Covid-19 Lounge Safety Rating at Muscat International Airport, both of which underscore its exceptional level of consistency in health and safety.