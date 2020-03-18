Oman Air gets nod to operate flights between Muscat and Bahrain

Muscat: Oman Air, the Sultanate’s national carrier, announced that it was granted permission by civil aviation authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to operate its flights between Muscat and Manama during the period from March 20-31, 2020.

Oman Air reaffirmed that it will operate one round trip (departure and return flight) every day to connect the two sisterly states.

The Supreme Committee tasked with studying scopes for a mechanism to tackle developments resulting from the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had taken a number of decisions that included restricting entry to the Sultanate to Omanis only via land, sea and air ports, besides suspending Omanis’ exiting the Sultanate and applying quarantine to all passengers arriving into the Sultanate via all land, sea and air ports.