Oman Air gets five star rating from APEX

Staff Reporter

Muscat, Dec 13

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, has earned a Five Star rating in the Major Airline category from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). The prestigious award from APEX, a globally recognised organisation, was given to less than 10 per cent of the world’s airlines.

This recognition makes it clear that everyone who works for Oman Air is focused on delivering world-class service, said Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz al Ra’eesi.

“From our cabin crew to our pilots and everyone on the ground, there is a commitment to set industry-leading standards,” he said. “We’re proud to accept this award on behalf of everyone who works for Oman Air; our people created this success”.

To determine the award winners, flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world. Airlines are ranked in Global, Major and Regional categories, based on their size. The ratings were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Reaching the ratings pinnacle is a major milestone, said Dr Joe Leader, CEO, APEX.

“Oman Air’s product advancements have clearly resonated with their customers to make them an APEX Official Airline Ratings 2021 Five-Star Major Airline,” he said. “Thousands of APEX independently verified passenger votes via TripIt have advanced Oman Air in the top single-digit percentage of over 600 airlines rated worldwide.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the entire Oman Air team for advancing their Economy, Business Class and First Class products to the APEX Five-Star level as independently rated by the most important critic of all: their customers across thousands of flights”.

