Oman Air flights to Cairo, Zanzibar to resume

MUSCAT: Oman Air will return to scheduled service on October 1 with service to 18 cities in 12 countries including 2 flights per week connecting Muscat and Cairo. These two flights will depart from Oman on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and return on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also serve the continent of Africa with twice-weekly flights to Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam, in the Republic of Tanzania.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety programme throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of everyday. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests travelling to Cairo, Zanzibar or Dar es Salaam should ensure they are aware of official entry requirements.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, as well as requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com. — ONA

