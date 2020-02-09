Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Turkey

Muscat: An Oman Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Diyarbakir, Turkey following an issue with cabin pressure on Sunday, the airline reported.

“The flight WY 154 from Zurich to Muscat experienced a cabin pressurization fault while in flight. This required our aircraft to take a precautionary landing at Diyarbakir, Turkey, which was completed safely. Guests onboard this flight are currently being accommodated in local hotels in the Diyarbakir area. Oman Air will be dispatching a replacement aircraft to Diyarbakir, Turkey departing Muscat later this evening at approximately 20:00 hours (local time) to repatriate our delayed guests back to Muscat. Our airports team is currently working with local authorities in Diyarbakir, Turkey to look after our guests and ensure a swift and safe return of our passengers to their destination,” the airline said.

“Oman Air regrets any inconvenience this may have caused. The safety and welfare of our guests and crew is our top priority,” the company said.