Oman Air flight cancellations continue in 2020

MUSCAT: Flight cancellations of Oman Air will continue in the new year as a result of the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft since March 2019.

The flights to several cities, including Mumbai, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Khatmandu, Colombo, Dubai, Medina, Salalah, Jaipur, Nairobi, Amman, Athens, Lucknow, Karachi, Hyderabad, Casablanca, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Bahrain, Zurich, Delhi, Bangkok, Dammam, will be affected during this period.

“As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, we have cancelled the following flights in the period between January 2 to January 31. We are rebooking guests on alternative/next available flights to their destinations. We advise all our guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status or contact our call centre,” the airline said in a statement.

Oman Air has five 737 Max grounded and 25 in order, which is yet to be delivered.

Sources in Oman Air have told the Observer that despite the challenges due to the grounding of the Max aircraft, the safety of the passengers and the crew onboard are always given top priority.

On Tuesday, Oman Air said it carried nearly 9.7 million passengers and 111,522 tonnes of cargo from 69,656 flights with 46 aircraft in 2019.

The airline also had an on-time performance of 90 per cent in 2019. Around 78 per cent of 2,800 employees of the airline are Omanis.

The airline will suspend the operation of its flights to Athens, from February 2 as the grounding of 737 Max aircraft has affected the smooth operation of its scheduled flights.

Meanwhile, the airline launched its first codeshare service to New York with its partner airline Air Italy on Tuesday.

Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on 737 MAX.

The FAA said in a statement on Sunday the agency and company “are analysing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX.” The agency added it will “ensure that all safety-related issues identified during this process are addressed.”

Boeing is currently working to design separating the wiring bundles if necessary and conducting extensive analysis to establish if the electrical fault could occur in a real-world scenario, a company official said.