Oman Air flies to bring home Omani citizens, provide food, health supplies

Muscat: Oman Air continues to operate flights to repatriate Omani citizens home and to provide food and health supplies as part of its support to national efforts in the face of Coronavirus pandemic.

Oman Air, in direct coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, operated a flight between Muscat, Madinah, Dammam, and Riyadh to bring home 166 Omani citizens from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This flight is part of several flights that Oman Air has taken over the past few days to return Omani citizens from a number of countries, such as India and Jordan. –ONA