Oman Air extends stay programme for stopover travellers

Muscat, Sept 15 – National carrier Oman Air has extended its successful stopover programme with the addition of a new hotel — Sundus Rotana Muscat. The popular programme gives guests the opportunity to break their journey and enjoy some of the Sultanate’s highlights on their way to their final destination. Now, all Oman Air guests — flying in all classes, to and from any city — can enjoy a free night’s stay in the ideally located, top-quality hotel. Richard Bodin, Senior Vice President of Oman Air Holidays, said: “This campaign has been a great success.

Not only have we attracted many hundreds of guests to visit the Sultanate to experience the delights of our capital, we have also communicated to the world that Oman is energetically keen to promote tourism and works across the travel industry to pull together innovative and attractive products. “Adding the Sundus Rotana and being able to extend the offer into the busier winter months is another great step. The hotel has the benefit of being conveniently located just a few kilometres from the airport, yet close to the centre of Muscat. It is a modern, 4-star property with great dining options and leisure facilities. We are delighted to add them to the programme.”

David Faull, General Manager at the Sundus Rotana, added, “We are delighted to be able to offer this deal to guests of Oman Air and build further on our strong relationship. Muscat is a magical city with unique attractions and culture that make the capital, and our modern hotel, a truly ‘must visit’ destination”. The Sundus Rotana Hotel is a modern hotel designed with guests’ comfort in mind. The 215 rooms and suites are spacious, with contemporary furnishings and stylish décor. Modern amenities and the latest technology ensure guests feel at home and several excellent dining options complete the experience. Ideal for corporate and leisure travellers visiting the Sultanate’s capital, the property is close to the city’s major landmarks, attractions and commercial districts.