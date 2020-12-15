Oman Air enhances service and training efficiency

Muscat: Oman Air continues its efforts to improve efficiency and service to guests with the introduction of its new in-flight entertainment training system.

The kiosk-based system displays ARIA, the airline’s in-flight entertainment system, along with First, Business, and Economy Class screens and the cabin crew control panel.

The training kiosk, which recently arrived in Muscat, makes training processes more efficient and cost-effective because it eliminates the need to use aircraft for training cabin crew in the use of ARIA, which is mandatory for cabin directors.

Oman Air’s system also facilitates quality control reviews of all content before it is installed into the system for guests to view.

ARIA, the airline’s state-of-the-art entertainment system, presents all the latest blockbuster titles, an extensive library of TV box-sets, audio spanning all types of music and games for children and adults.

Guests intuitively control their preferences and create playlists from Hollywood to world movies, classical to modern tunes to enjoy throughout their flight whenever they choose, using the system’s Touch Personal Media Unit.