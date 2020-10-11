Uncategorized 

Oman Air debuts new, enhanced omanair.com

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has debuted its new website, which delivers a smooth, simple experience for everyone. The refined user experience makes it effortless to create journeys and learn more about appealing destinations in Oman, special offers and travel-related information.

The new site, which features a fresh, contemporary design and user interface, provides simplified access to flight options and payment alternatives, along with state-of-the-art security.

Mobile users will enjoy an experience which is fully optimised for Apple and Android devices and provides the same ease of use which is accessible via laptop and desktop computers.

Content has been expanded and refined to provide improved information in more than four languages including Arabic and English, about Oman Air’s activities, news and more.

To ensure that guests travel safely and efficiently, omanair.com is regularly updated to provide the latest information about travel requirements related to the Coronavirus.

The new site, which features a simple, effective user interface and an attractive white, gold and blue style, will also increase brand awareness, sales and guest retention, in addition to attracting new guests. –ONA

