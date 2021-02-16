Oman Air concludes IATA’s certification process for perishable products 

Muscat: Oman Air has announced that it has achieved IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for ‘Fresh’ Logistics (CEIV Fresh), the airline industry’s leading certification for safeguarding the integrity of perishable goods across the supply chain. The globally recognized certification aims to increase food safety, reduce spoilage and eliminate food waste and confirms Oman Air’s standards of excellence in the quality management of perishable cargo.

Abdulaziz aRaisi, CEO of Oman Air, stated, “I am pleased to announce that Oman Air is officially certified CEIV Fresh by IATA. The certification marks the culmination of a tremendous effort by our dedicated teams to advance Oman Air’s capabilities in the transport of time- and temperature-sensitive products. As a forward-thinking airline, we have always held ourselves to the highest standards of continuous improvement, and this latest achievement formally recognizes our commitment to the rigorous quality management that is an integral part of our operations—this is a momentous day for Oman Air”.

As part of the quality certification process, Oman Air underwent a rigorous audit of its operational processes and product quality environments. The ‘Fresh’ certification confirms the effectiveness of the airline’s quality management system for perishables and underscores its commitment to improving internal processes in line with its Company Quality Policy and the highest international standards. Within the framework of CEIV Fresh, Oman Air further elevates its promise of customer excellence as it grows its cargo business to meet the time-sensitive requirements of global freight forwarders in areas of perishable goods.

“CEIV Fresh is an important step forward for our entire organization and I am extremely proud of the dedicated employees at Oman Air for this achievement,” added Abdulaziz Al Raisi. “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to IATA for supporting and guiding us through this process, and to our customers for their continued commitment and loyalty. We now look forward to delivering the highest quality standards and systems as a globally recognized perishables cargo carrier”.

Oman Air is committed to quality assurance and product innovation and consistently strives to exceed customer expectations. CEIV Fresh provides a roadmap for the airline to strengthen its capabilities across the entire air cargo value chain as the world moves towards a gradual recovery of the airline sector.