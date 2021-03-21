Oman Air celebrates 28th anniversary of its first flight

Oman Air today celebrates the 28th anniversary of its first-ever flight, which took place between Muscat and Salalah in March 1993.

The inaugural flight, operated by Boeing 737-300, saw the beginning of the airline’s regional footprint in Oman and launched four months ahead of its first international flight to Dubai in July the same year.

“Oman Air has come a long way since our beginnings as a regional carrier,” remarked Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air. “From connecting local communities here at home, we’ve since expanded our reach to connect Oman to the rest of the world, uniting families and loved ones for 28 years. It’s a milestone that we’re proud to celebrate, and we look forward to continuing our remarkable journey in the years ahead.”

“Oman Air strives continuously to maintain the highest standards of performance in all aspects of its operations. Its fleet comprises ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft renowned for their aesthetically designed interiors, with innovative in-flight service equipment delivering exceptional onboard safety and performance. Ongoing investment in the latest technologies, planning and product innovation has helped propel Oman Air to the forefront of modern aviation.”

Prior to Covid-19 related travel restrictions, Oman Air operated a network of 50 destinations in 27 countries from its primary hub at Muscat International Airport, with a fleet of 53 including aircraft that include the Boeing Dreamliner and 737 Max types.