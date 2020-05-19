Oman Air brings citizens, residents from London

London: Oman Air operated a flight from London to Muscat, which departed on Monday, May 18 to bring 37 Omanis back to their homeland, along with 31 residents.

The aircraft, which landed early in the morning on May 19, operated from Muscat to London early on Monday to transport expatriates who chose to leave the country.

The airline also operated a chartered flight to London on May 12, for a large Oil & Gas company with major business activities in Oman.

That flight carried 169 passengers; the return flight brought 126 passengers to Muscat. All guests and crew took extensive safety precautions before, during, and after the flights.

In the last several weeks, Oman Air has operated a number of flights to bring citizens home from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, England, Jordan, Cyprus, Thailand, and Tanzania along with several cargo-only flights to bring food, commodities and medical supplies from China and India.

