Oman Air brings citizens home from Saudi Arabia

Oman Air has launched a repatriation flight to bring 166 Omani citizens from Saudi Arabia to the nation’s capital Muscat.

The flight, operated, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included stops in Medina, Riyadh, and Dammam to collect passengers. The aircraft departed from Muscat international airport on April 8 with the same-day return.

The crew members took extra safety measures to ensure the safety of all traveling onboard the flight.

Oman Air will continue to support the national efforts to counter the Coronavirus pandemic by operating repatriation flights and cargo-only flights on an as-needed basis.

The national carrier has recently operated a number of flights to India and China to transport food and medical equipment, along with other repatriation flights to bring Omanis back home from Jordan and India.