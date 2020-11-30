Oman Air best airline in the region

MUSCAT: Oman Air, the national carrier of Sultanate, has won two more 2020 World Travel Awards for providing the world’s best service to the Middle East and the world’s best First Class experience.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz al Raisi said achieving these awards from an internationally acclaimed organisation is a tremendous honour which shows once again that the airline’s people make a difference.

“Standing out among all the excellent airlines in this region and across the globe reflects that everyone works with dedication to providing exceptional service to all our guests’’, he said. “I am particularly proud of the fact that we have won major awards for our service in First, Business and Economy Class, which makes it clear that we provide world-leading service to all our guests.

“Additionally, there is intense competition among carriers which provide service to our region; Oman Air being named the best airline for service to the Middle East is something that says a lot.”

Earlier this month, Oman Air was recognised by the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s leading airline for Business Class and Economy Class service. The airline’s in-flight magazine, Wings of Oman, was also honoured as the Middle East’s leading in-flight magazine.

Additionally, Oman Air recently received recognition from thepointsguy.com, a globally popular travel site, for providing the world’s best Economy Class service.

These accomplishments are more important than ever, said Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards.

In spite of ongoing travel-related challenges, “this year’s World Travel Awards programme saw record voting numbers from the all-important tourism consumer”, said Cooke, who noted that his organisation’s website “continues to receive more search traffic than in any previous year.”

These developments reflect that as people around the world plan and look forward to enjoying business and leisure travel, they “will want to know that they will be booking with only the very best’’, Cooke said.

Related