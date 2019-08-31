Oman Air bans MacBook Pro over battery risk

Muscat, August 31 – Oman Air on Saturday banned older generation of 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro in checked-in baggage. Other international airlines had banned some older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops on their flights last week. “With the safety of passengers and the crew in mind, it prohibits the use of older generation 15-inch Macbook Pro models in checked-in luggage. Passengers will be allowed to carry the gadget as hand baggage provided it remains switched off throughout the flight, protected from accidental activation and not to be charged during the flight,” Oman Air said in a statement.

Apple in June had announced a voluntary recall and replacement program for 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The Federal Aviation Administration said that major US airlines have been notified about the recall and have been instructed to follow guidelines. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency had also warned European airlines to make sure affected MacBook Pro models are switched off and not used during flights.