Oman Air appoints female country, sales managers for Bahrain and Sri Lanka

MUSCAT, Feb 8 – Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced the appointment of Madina al Balushi as Country Manager, Bahrain and Najma al Numani as Sales Manager, Sri Lanka, said a press release issued on Monday.

Both will represent Oman Air in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Sri Lanka after gaining wide experience in Commercial Division. These stations have been served by Oman Air for 16 and 11 years respectively.

Both Al Balushi and Al Numani are Omani nationals entrusted to run sales functions in Oman Air outstation network. They represent the future vision of Oman Air management in encouraging Omani women to move to frontline revenue-generating roles. They will take on the challenge of further strengthening Oman Air’s revenue growth in Bahrain and Sri Lanka by utilising their experience gained whilst spending many years in various commercial roles.

Women currently comprise more than 32 per cent of Oman Air’s workforce. The airline pursues a proactive policy of recognising talented and qualified women and providing the necessary support for them to excel within their chosen careers.

The national carrier celebrated Omani Women’s Day in 2019 with its first-ever flight operated by a full set of woman crew — pilots and cabin members.

