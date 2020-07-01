Local Main 

Oman Air announces special flights to Frankfurt, London

Oman Air will operate a special flight between Muscat and Frankfurt on July 5.

Apart from operating a special flight on Wednesday to London, the national airline will be operating a second flight to the UK on July 4.

For bookings or additional information, travelers have to call 96893561117 / +96824765142 or email mct.sales@omanair.com between 0800-1600.

“On the ground and in the air, we carefully follow rigorous health and safety procedures to ensure our guests’ safety,” the airline said in a statement.

“Our cabin crew wear masks, gloves and protective gowns to ensure their safety and the safety of our guests onboard. All personal protective equipment is replaced after each flight,” it added.

 

