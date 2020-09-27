Local Main 

Oman Air announces flights to Dubai, Doha

Muscat: Oman Air has announced flight schedules for Dubai and Doha as the country opens its aviation sector for normal services from October 1.

The two weekly flights to Dubai and Doha will depart on depart and arrive on Sunday and Thursdays.

These schedules are valid from  October 1 – 24.

Guests traveling to Dubai or Doha should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through those nations.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

 

 

