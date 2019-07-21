Oman Air announces Renaissance Day promotion

Muscat: Oman Air has announced Renaissance Day promotion under which tickets can be booked from July 22 until August 3 with travel validity between September 1, 2019 and May 20, 2020.

Jamal al Azki, regional vice president, Oman Air, Oman, said, “We are offering special fares for a limited period and is exclusively for trips originating from Muscat and Salalah. With the exception of Mashad and domestic/code-share/Interline flights, the offer is available for all the other destinations that Oman Air flies to. With return rates from Muscat starting as low as RO77 for Economy Class and RO 236 for our award-winning Business Class, we are certain that this is another successful offer to retain our loyal guests.”

While the rates are inclusive of taxes and surcharges, the offer is applied only for return tickets and cannot be availed for one-way tickets and is subject to seasonality, advance purchase, blackout and flight restrictions.

Continuing with its expansion plans that began in 2018; the airline introduced two new routes in 2019, namely Athens and Alexandria.

Oman Air had recently announced new codeshare agreements as well as introduced a wide-range of guest-friendly services both on-board and also at the airport check-in. Among the many new initiatives in the pipeline to be introduced soon are a fast-track iPad check-in for economy class passengers with no baggage, automated self-check-in services as well world-class spa facilities in Oman Air Premium class lounges in Muscat International Airport.