Oman Air and Kenya Airways expand codeshare agreement

Oman Air and Kenya Airways have expanded their codeshare cooperation, increasing the destinations available to their guests. These airlines had entered into their codeshare agreement covering services between Muscat and Nairobi in August 2017.

The codeshare expansion, effective from October 1, 2019, will allow seamless connectivity to Oman Air guests travelling beyond Nairobi to Entebbe, Uganda, and Johannesburg, South Africa. Similarly, Kenya Airways guests can now extend their travel beyond Muscat to Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan.

The following destinations will be added, subject to government and regulatory approvals for Oman Air guests travelling beyond Nairobi to Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, and for Kenya Airways guests travelling beyond Muscat to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the Indian cities of Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the new codeshare agreement, Abdulaziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air said:

“We are very happy with the extension of this codeshare, which offers our guests an opportunity to travel beyond Nairobi and Muscat. Through this partnership, Oman Air extends its exemplary services to the guests of Kenya Airways. We have been successfully promoting Kenya throughout our network of destinations. This codeshare extension is a result of the steady growth of visitors between the two countries, which is facilitated through our operations that connect our network with Nairobi. With Oman Air’s easy connections to Asia, India and the GCC, we are confident that this extended codeshare will open up more opportunities for the airline and the country.”

Oman Air’s strategy reflects the country’s national character and the Omani people’s legendary hospitality and culture of friendliness. This approach, combined with its commitment to providing exemplary services to its guests, has earned the airline numerous awards and accolades from prestigious organisations across the world.

The expanded codeshare agreement increases the ease of travel across several countries and strengthens long-established cultural connections, said Ursula Silling, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are pleased to enhance our cooperation with Oman Air. Through this partnership, Kenya Airways extends its services to our guests, including those who are visiting friends and families in Oman — and maintaining cultural links Oman shares with the coastal region of East Africa, especially Kenya and Tanzania.

“This cooperation also expands our footprint in the Middle East through the Muscat gateway and is consistent with Kenya Airways’ strategy to improve its network efficiency, grow through partners while focusing on the high-yield corporate and leisure segments”.

