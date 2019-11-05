Oman Air among quietest airlines serving London’s Heathrow

Muscat: Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has once again been recognized as the one of the cleanest and quietest airlines serving London’s Heathrow Airport.

Heathrow has some of the world’s toughest rules and regulations related to noise, which promote the use of best-in-class aircraft and flying them in the quietest way possible.

As part of its ongoing growth and modernization, Oman Air is proud to fly the B787 Dreamliner, one of the world’s quietest, most-efficient commercial aircraft, on its Muscat to London route.

Heathrow Airport officials also created the Fly Quiet and Green programme, which further encourages airlines to conduct approaches and departures to provide minimal disruption for people who live and work near the airport.

The programme, which rates airlines in 7 areas related to noise and emissions, includes a league table that ranks their performance.

In the latest quarterly update, which reflects flight operations by the top 50 airlines that serve Heathrow, Oman Air earned a close second, with Excellent ratings in each of the 7 areas.

Ranked just behind Scandinavian Airlines and consistently at or near the top of Heathrow’rankings, Oman Air was easily the highest-ranked Middle East carrier.

“This latest recognition, which follows several high-level awards for excellence in our operations, reflects that Oman Air is a world-class airline from our service to our guests and the Sultanate to our regard for the environment”, said Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz al Raisi.

“Our pilots and Flight Operations department work hard to ensure that all our flights are safe, efficient and conducted with care for the environment”.

Oman Air flies the B787 Dreamliner to England 3 times a day, with 2 flights to London Heathrow and 1 flight to Manchester. –ONA