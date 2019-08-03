Oman Air alert on London flights
Muscat: Oman Air has advised passengers to take note of the two-day strike announced at London Heathrow Airport by trade unions. London Heathrow Airport reportedly cancelled 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday after a union vote rejected a pay offer. According to reports, passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updates on the status of their flights. Affected passengers might be offered other flights or refunds by their airline, according to reports.