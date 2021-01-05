Local Main 

Oman Air adds flights to Dubai

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air will operate five weekly flights to Dubai with service set to start on January, 11.

Flights to and from Dubai are operating on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday. Additional information is available at omanair.com, the airline’s offices, and travel agents.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, which are provided at omanair.com, as well as the requirements at their destinations.

 

