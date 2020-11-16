Oman Air adds flights to Chennai, Hyderabad

Muscat: Oman Air is adding twice-weekly service to the Indian cities of Chennai and Hyderabad with a service set to start on 19 November.

Flights to and from both cities will be operated on Thursdays and Saturdays. These schedules are confirmed until December 31.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to increase safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, which are provided at omanair.com, as well as the requirements at their destinations.