Oman Air achieves on-time performance rate of 90pc

MUSCAT: Oman Air has achieved one of its best ever On-Time-Performance (OTP) rate of 90 per cent over the past calendar year of 2019.

This metric measures the airline’s flight punctuality — important criteria amongst customers, particularly frequent international air travellers, when selecting an airline to fly with. Oman Air’s achievement of 90 per cent for 2019 makes it one of the best performing airlines globally in terms of flight punctuality.

In December 2019, the year’s busiest month for air travel, the airline earned an industry high of 92 per cent OTP rating. This is a noteworthy accomplishment in one of the year’s most challenging months in terms of winter weather and seasonal peak volumes with year-end rush of travellers criss-crossing the globe at busy airports. The 90 per cent OTD rate is Oman Air’s highest since 2015, when it flew almost 25 per cent fewer flights than it did in 2019. In the just-concluded year, Oman Air flew 69,656 flights, 34,225 of which departed from Muscat International Airport.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air CEO, said: “We are pleased with our On-Time-Performance reaching the 90 per cent mark. This means we are delivering our promise on punctuality. This is an important element of the customer journey. And we will ensure our overall guest experience remains at the top of industry standards. I am grateful to all my hard-working colleagues across Oman Air’s global network for this marvellous achievement in flight punctuality for 2019.

“Year-on-year, we have been improving in many aspects of our flight operations. The last quarter of 2019 was our best quarter of the year for on-time departures, which once again shows that our ongoing Transformation Programme is delivering increased efficiency within the airline and better experiences for our guests”. — ONA

