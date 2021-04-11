Oman a model in shift to register-based census: UN

Muscat: The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) described the Electronic Census of Population, Residences and Establishments (eCensus) executed by the Sultanate of Oman last year as an international model to be followed in shifting from traditional censuses to register-based censuses.

The observation was made during a seminar organized by the UN to review the experiences of countries in the presence of international experts specialized in the field of censuses.

The Sultanate participated in the seminar with a paper presented by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), which outlined Oman’s successful experience in conducting the register-based eCensus despite the adverse conditions and challenges posed by coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The seminar was aimed at providing an interactive environment for the exchange of information, studying the best practices in the management of statistical information and exploring ways to transfer censuses from conventional to register-based practices. –ONA