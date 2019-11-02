Oman: A major exporter of Yellowfin Tuna

Quriyat: Omani seas are famous for their abundance of Yellowfin Tuna, including the sea of Quriyat in the Governorate of Muscat. This year has witnessed an exceptional season due to the large daily landing of fish in the market, which is one of the most important sources of livelihood for the Omani fisherman.

The Yellowfin Tuna is one of the most famous fish for its abundance in various seas of the world because of its high global demand. The Yellowfin Tuna comes in many varieties and sizes and names within and outside Oman.

The Yellowfin Tuna are landed in Quriyat as soon as the boats arrive at the harbor. They are later displayed in the wilayat’s fish market, which receives large quantities daily. Landing starts at 4 am with the arrival of boats and continues until after 8 pm on some days due to the large quantities landed in the market. They are sold by auction. The consumers from different parts of the Sultanate line up around fish, bid on them and choose the most suitable ones.

The Yellowfin Tuna is available this season with very large quantities. Quriyat is famous for the abundance of diverse fishes, especially the Yellowfin Tuna. The quantities have gradually gone down, but with government efforts to stop illegal fishing, which has resulted in reducing the number of fish. These efforts resulted in the increasing of the number to its normal levels. This year marked a milestone in the amount of fish landed in the local markets. It will have a prominent role in export.

The Sultanate exports a wide variety of fish, including Yellowfin Tuna. Japan, China, and Vietnam are some of the top consuming countries of the Omani fish.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is making great efforts to preserve the fisheries’ wealth, and establish many facilities for fishermen, especially fish markets.

The prices of the Yellowfin Tuna (40kg) are between RO20 to RO24, and RO27 – 30 for 50 kilograms. The price for 80kg Yellowfin Tuna is RO60. ONA