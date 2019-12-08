ROP deals with 54 reports within 12 hours

Musact: The Police Command of Dhahira Governorate, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and ambulances, dealt with 54 reports for people being stranded in wadis and vehicles being swept away in overflowing wadis within 12 hours on Sunday.

The Police Aviation carried out a rescue operation to five members of a family who got stranded in Wadi Al Khabib in the Wilayat of Dhank as well as conducted two medical evacuations.

