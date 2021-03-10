Olympic team to begin internal camp on Saturday

Muscat, March 10 – After an absence of nearly four months, the Oman Olympic (U-23) football team will return back to action as they will start an internal camp on Saturday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The domestic gathering is part of the team’s preparation to take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey in next September, the GCC Games in Kuwait and Asian Olympic Qualifiers. The twelve days camp will conclude on March 25.

The training sessions will be in under technical supervision of head coach Dario Basic and his assistant Mohammed bin Khamis al Oraimi. According to the training plan, the first technical training will begin on Saturday evening at 18:00 behind closed doors due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth camp under the Croatian coach, who took in charge for Olympic team since early 2020. The first two warm-up camps were in the first quarter of 2020 and the team had stopped training due to the pandemic. The squad restarted training in last November with an internal camp.

12-DAY CAMP

The 12-day camp will feature morning and evening training sessions besides two local friendly matches which are scheduled for March 16 and 24.

The probables of the camp featured many new faces including: Essam al Makhzoomi, Faisal al Harthy, Arshad al Alawi, Yahya al Hudaifi, Awadh al Shari, Hussain al Shari, Najeeb al Shujaibi, Jasim al Noubi, Fahad Bait Obaidan, Essa al Naabi, Saud al Habsi, Al Baraa al Maawali, Islam al Hinai, Fahad al Hajri, Ibrahim al Rajhi, Yusuf al Malki, Abdullah al Balushi, Hani al Nuaimi, Musaab al Maamari, Yusuf al Shiyadi, Mohammed al Buraiki, Marwan al Abdulsalam, Hani al Qartoubi and Qasim Mubarek.