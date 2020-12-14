Olympic Council of Asia executive meeting from today

MUSCAT, Dec 14

The 74th Executive Board Meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will begin in Muscat on Tuesday at Kempinski Hotel.

The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), the organisers, is set to start the meetings under medical protocol after completion of all the technical and logistic preparations.

The agenda list of executive board meeting witnessed roll call of the previous meeting, address by the OCA president and reports on the visit of the evaluation committee to the candidates of Doha and Riyadh to host the 2030 Asian Games. Also, the meeting will discuss the reports by the chairperson of the Standing Committee, the new executive board meeting including the date and venue and miscellaneous. Shaikh Ahmed Al Fahad al Sabah, chairman of OCA, will take part in the meeting.

The executive board meeting will be followed by the 39th General Assembly of the OCA on Wednesday at the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat. As many as 25 representatives from national Olympic committees will attend the meeting while 20 representatives will join virtually through MSTeams platform.

The top agenda of the General Assembly is to decide the hosts of the 2030 Asian Games. Doha and Riyadh are the two competing cities who submitted their bids for hosting the Asian Games. Both cities delegations will present a visual presentation of their bid which will include their main features and facilities.

Then the OCA’s official committee will present the report that features the outcome of the committee’s visit to both cities. Later, the voting will begin through secured online system and the result will be announced accordingly. The organising committee of the winning city will sign the contract with OCA later.

During the meeting, the OCA will sign the contract with the Organising Committee of the Asian Youth Games Tashkent 2025. The Olympic Solidarity at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will review its latest developments in the sports arena. ANOC progress will be addressed in the meeting as well.

The meeting will also include visual presentations and reports from the organising committees of the Asian sessions. The latest preparations for hosting the sixth Asian Beach Games (Sanya – China), the third Asian Youth Games (Shantou – China), and the sixth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (Thailand), and the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou – China 2022) will be discussed.

The Sultanate delegation will be represented at the meeting by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, OOC Chairman, and Shaikh Badr bin Ali al Rawas, Board member.

On the other hand, Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy met Fahad bin Jalawi al Saud, Director General at Riyadh 2030 bid and Vice-Chairman of Saudi Olympic Committee.

Earlier, the OOC chairman inaugurated the ‘Doha Majlis’ at the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat in presence of Shaikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee. Doha Majlis features the details of the Doha 2030 bid and its main facilities.

Adil Al Balushi