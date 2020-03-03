OJA to host IFJ, AJA meetings in Muscat

MUSCAT: The Omani Journalists Association (OJA) will host the meetings of the Permanent Office of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the founding conference of the Asia Journalists Association (AJA) from March 16 to 20. As many as 60 media personnel, including heads of journalist unions, syndicates and associations from 20 countries, will take part in the meetings.

Hosting of the meeting by the Sultanate, represented by OJA, stems from the role undertaken by OJA in promoting media and journalism. It also reflects OJA’s leading role as one of the most active journalist associations at Arab and international levels.

In addition, it reflects the appreciation of global journalism and media institutions for the Sultanate’s stature as an advocate, sponsor and supporter of peace and global dialogue — thanks to Oman’s constant efforts to resolve many international issues.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, OJA Chairman, stressed the importance of this international journalism and media gathering in the Sultanate. He said that Oman was short-listed and eventually chosen to host this meeting from among many member states of the IFJ. The run-up was held on the sidelines of the IFJ General Assembly’s meeting, which was hosted by Tunisia last year. The proposal for this, presented by OJA, won the approval of all IFJ member states. It comes as an appreciation of the position of the Sultanate and OJA, which perceived the hosting of the general assembly meetings as an important move that deserves to be supported due to its role in supporting trends of the IFJ and upgrading its mission to achieve the prospective goals.

Speaking about the significance of holding the AJA founding meeting, OJA Chairman said, “Following OJA’s keenness to form an Asian federation for journalists bringing all of Asian press under one umbrella similar to continental press federations in Europe, America and Africa, OJA presented this proposal on the sidelines of the meetings of the IFJ General Assembly in Tunisia.

“The proposal, drafted with the participation of the National Union of Journalists of India, reiterated the importance of forming the Asia Journalists Association. The proposal received approval from journalist unions, federations and associations. It was unanimously agreed that the Sultanate will host the founding meeting of the AJA, which represents an important step credited to the OJA efforts in hosting this meeting, which will be under the Sultanate’s name”.

Al Araimi pointed out that OJA’s hosting of the AJA founding meeting and IFJ Permanent Office will be an opportunity for Omani journalists and personnel to exchange views with top Arab and international media figures.

He added that the upcoming conference will also highlight the progress made by the Omani state and its achievements at regional and international levels. It will also be an opportunity for participants to have a close look at Oman’s Renaissance and the development it brought about in various media, economic and cultural spheres, notably under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Al Araimi elaborated, “OJA’s hosting of the founding meetings aims to benefit from international programmes which will be adopted by the Asian federation in its quest to groom journalists and media personnel and help share expertise, visits and meetings. Other benefits include the federation’s highlighting the Sultanate — its media, economic and investment potentials — through visits of Asian press delegations. — ONA

