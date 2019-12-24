OJA marks Annual Day

MUSCAT: Oman Journalists Association (OJA) celebrated its annual day at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, marking its 15th anniversary. The ceremony was held under the patronage of HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, in the presence of a number of ministers, editors-in-chief of newspapers, mediapersons and journalists. At the opening ceremony, Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, OJA Chairman, affirmed that the association has accomplished many achievements, thanks to the Royal care accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the journalists and mediapersons. Dr Al Araimi highlighted the major activities organised by OJA inside and outside the Sultanate. During the ceremony, OJA honoured 110 distinguished members who contributed significantly towards OJA activities. As part of the programme, a photo gallery, depicting the achievements made during the Blessed Renaissance, was on show. — ONA

