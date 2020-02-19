OJA holds condolence meeting

Rich tributes were paid to late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at a condolence meeting convened by the Oman Journalists Association (OJA) on Monday.

The meeting was held under the auspices of Salim bin Hamed al Jawhary, Deputy Chairman of OJA.

Present on the occasion were Abdullah al Ali; Saif al Mahrouqi, Acting CEO of Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Mohammed Eisa Zadjali from Muscat Printing and Publishing; and Hilal al Lawati, Islamic scholar.

The gathering offered prayers and read verses from the Holy Quran and shared their memories of the late Sultan.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos showed to the world how different a ruler can be by making a difference to world politics. As a farsighted statesman, our late HM could understand the needs of the future and prepared the country and the people to face them”, said Al Jawhary.

“He invested in people realising the potential of manpower in the process of nation building by empowering them with education, healthcare and all other basic necessities for their prospective lives”, the participants recalled.

