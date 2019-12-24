Local 

OJA annual day marked

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Journalists Association (OJA) celebrated its annual day at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, marking its 15th anniversary. The ceremony was held under the auspices of HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council’s Chairman, in the presence of a number of ministers, editors-in-chief of newspapers, media men and journalists.

At the opening ceremony, Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, OJA Chairman affirmed that the association have accomplished many achievements, thanks to the Royal care accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to the journalists and media men.

Dr Al Araimi highlighted the major activities organised by OJA inside and outside the Sultanate. During the ceremony, OJA honoured 110 distinguished members who contributed significantly in OJA activities. The ceremony included a photo gallery that depicts a number of achievements made during the blessed renaissance era. –OMA

