Oilfield casing accessories manufacturing plant launched

MUSCAT, NOV 17 – Omani oilfield services firm Gulf Energy SAOC opened on Sunday its first cementing casing accessories manufacturing facility in the Sultanate to support Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) operations and other customers in Oman and the GCC region. The main objective of this investment is to boost the Omani economy by creating more jobs and training opportunities, saving costs and enabling custom-made solutions and adequate lead-time delivery of goods and services.

Complementing PDO’s In-Country Value strategy, the centre, located in Nizwa, will support PDO’s operations by locally manufacturing cementing casing accessories and associated services including centralisers, stop collars and floats equipment. Established in an area of over 9,600 square metres, the complex has over 1,400 m2 allocated for workshops. Underlining Gulf Energy’s commitment to promote localisation, the $2.4 million facility achieves about 92 per cent Omanisation by creating 24 jobs for Omanis so far.

PDO Well Engineering Contracts Manager Salman al Maimani said: “In addition to supporting existing projects of Gulf Energy with PDO, this new facility in Nizwa can also support other customers in the country and wider region, underscoring the added value Gulf Energy is bringing to the oil and gas supply chain in Oman.

“At the same time, this plant further reinforces PDO’s own localisation efforts and In-Country Value strategy which aims to create more jobs, training and learning opportunities for Omanis and enhance domestic supply chains. The facility will provide efficiencies to PDO as well as minimise any delays in equipment delivery and installation.”

The opening of the facility, under the auspices of Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, marks the completion of another of the opportunities outlined in the Ministry of Oil and Gas ICV strategic blueprint which was unveiled in 2013. PDO is leading on 43 out of the 53 originally unveiled to Oman’s oil and gas industry.

Vice President of Gulf Energy SAOC in Oman Sultan al Ghafri said: ‘’We are pleased to expand our manufacturing activities in Oman and enhance the In-Country Value of our business. We believe in Omani talents and are committed to contributing to the Omani economy throughout the value chain. The new facility will allow us to expand on hiring and training local talents and providing the industry with excellent casing accessories made in Oman.”

He added: “I would like to thank PDO for their support of Gulf Energy, an Omani National Champion for the region, and we look forward to delivering top quality, locally designed and produced products to the region.”

Related