Oil tanker seized for breaking environmental laws

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday it had seized a South Korean-flagged tanker for breaking “maritime environmental laws”.

“A ship owned by South Korea was seized by our force’s (navy) this morning’’, the Guards said on its website Sepahnews.

“This tanker was headed from Saudi Arabia’s Al Jubail port and was seized due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws’’, it added.

It identified the ship as the South Korean-flagged Hankuk Chemi, which it said was carrying 7,200 tonnes of “oil chemical products.”

The seizure of the tanker came at the request of Hormozgan Province’s maritime organisation and upon the order of the provincial prosecutor, Sepahnews said.

The arrested crew were from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, the Guards said.

A photo released by the website appeared to show three speedboats and a patrol boat approaching the tanker.

The Guards’ statement did not specify where was the tanker was seized or transferred to.

South Korea’s foreign ministry on Monday demanded the “early release” of an oil tanker. “The foreign ministry… is demanding an early release of the vessel’’, it said in a statement, adding that it had confirmed the safety of the tanker’s crew.

Seoul has dispatched its anti-piracy unit to the Gulf immediately after receiving reports the ship had been seized, according to the defence ministry. — AFP

